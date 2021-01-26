Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $221,641.12 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $221,641.12 and $35,825.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00072213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00282281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037374 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

