InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.11

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 6892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.