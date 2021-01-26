Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $156,123.19 and $91.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

