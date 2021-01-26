Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.34. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 8,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

