Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) Shares Down 0.3%

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. 1,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.