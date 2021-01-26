Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) Trading Up 1.7%

Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 219,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 58,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.