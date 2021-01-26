Inogen, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -545.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth $269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,494,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Inogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,652. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

