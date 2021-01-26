Insider Buying: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Buys 109,417 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 109,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $263,694.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Eric Semler bought 200,000 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00.

Shares of UONE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

