Insider Buying: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Purchases 2,959 Shares of Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau bought 2,959 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,943.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,881.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WVVI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 110,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

