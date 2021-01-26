Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,266,371.28.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,612,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

BLFS traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. 278,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

