Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Sells 28,021 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82.

On Friday, January 8th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $108,302.08.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,399. The firm has a market cap of $204.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

