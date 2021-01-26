Insider Selling: Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,945. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $896.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

