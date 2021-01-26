Insider Selling: Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,945. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $896.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
