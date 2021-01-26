Insider Selling: iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) insider Cassandra Capital L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,808,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,143.20.

Shares of ILA stock traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. iLOOKABOUT Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.75.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter.

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers GeoViewPort, a web-based platform that enables assessment professionals to simultaneously generate customized portals to view multiple elements related to a property, including street level imagery, aerial imagery, advanced mapping tools, property valuation details, comparable property analysis, and structural characteristics.

