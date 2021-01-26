Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells 31,889 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,404,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,505,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $400,823.72.

On Friday, January 8th, Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $572,859.04.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. 746,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,907. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.29, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 236,337 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

