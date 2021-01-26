Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells 1,280 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 160,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,315. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

