Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00.

NASDAQ RLMD traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,315. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $559.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

