Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $23.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $403.40. 4,100,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,127. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.83. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 669.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

