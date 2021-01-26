Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Sells 3,644 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $165,255.40.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 222,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.