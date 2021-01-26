Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 975,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,660. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

