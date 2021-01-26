Insight Chain (INB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $533.10 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $533.10 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00067707 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003729 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003649 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.