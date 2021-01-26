Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.61. 10,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 21.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

