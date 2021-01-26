Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.00. 147,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 347,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

