Insolar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Insolar token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 214.1% against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 288% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

