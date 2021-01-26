Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Installed Building Products worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of IBP opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $126.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

