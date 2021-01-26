Insula Tops One Day Trading Volume of $257.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Insula has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Insula has a market capitalization of $154,279.33 and approximately $257.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00065508 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003976 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003658 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,162 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.