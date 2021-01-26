InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE IHG opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

