International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.50

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.50 and traded as high as $172.00. International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) shares last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 1,521,528 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

