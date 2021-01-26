Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

