Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $374.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

