Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,155 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 747,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,504 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 630,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

