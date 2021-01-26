Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 9th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,399 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

BSJM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 23,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

