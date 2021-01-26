Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.41.

