Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 3,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 72.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 119.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,995,000.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

