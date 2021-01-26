Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 293,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,059,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,192,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

