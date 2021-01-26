Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.05. 3,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 31,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the third quarter valued at $5,477,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

