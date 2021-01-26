Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.87

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as high as $20.80. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 21,795 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

