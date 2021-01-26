Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) is BEAM Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

PTH stock opened at $175.12 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $183.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

