Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

