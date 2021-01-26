Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years.
NYSE IVZ opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.