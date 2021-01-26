Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 8,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

