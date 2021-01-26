Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.03

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

