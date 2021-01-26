Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.03

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.