Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.8% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 43,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

