Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

