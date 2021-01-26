Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.