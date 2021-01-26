Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 662.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Shares of RYH stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.76. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $274.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.18.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.