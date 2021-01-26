Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 3.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $262.61.

