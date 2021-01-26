Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.12

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.12 and last traded at $294.12, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

