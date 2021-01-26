Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.45

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.45 and last traded at $188.21, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

