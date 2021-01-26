Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.
Shares of Investar stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $183.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
