Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

1/20/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/4/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/2/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,923. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

