Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sempra Energy (SRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) recently:

1/25/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.21. 34,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.